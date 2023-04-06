Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Audi provided an early look at the Q6 E-Tron a few weeks ago, albeit it didn’t show much of the actual vehicle beyond a fully camouflaged prototype. This rendering uses the official spy photos of the electric crossover to create a plausible rendering before the debut arrives later this year.

If a hybrid supercar with close to 1,000 horsepower isn’t enough for you, there’s a new SF90 VS model under development. It will receive a more hardcore aerodynamic package and possibly even more power but will likely remain street-legal.

A mid-cycle refresh for the 4 Series Coupe is already under development, though we don’t expect big visual changes. This rendering is based on recent spy photos with the coupe and we believe it creates a very plausible early preview of the 4 Series Coupe LCI.

The fifth-generation Mitsubishi L200 has been around for nearly a decade and the Japanese firm is finally working on a brand new successor for the midsize truck. The automaker previewed the model with the XRT Concept at the Bangkok International Motor Show just a few days ago, and this rendering puts production clothes on the concept.