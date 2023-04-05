Listen to this article

Dreadnort Boats is a company from New Zealand that generally builds watercraft, but it's expanding into a new market with the P.O.D., which stands for Point Of Difference. The business originally imagined the product as a concept for a tsunami survival shelter but eventually came up with a well-appointed version that fits on a trailer.

The P.O.D. is still a prototype. Dreadnort imagines it as a portable office but also plans to make a road-legal camper van variant, in addition to one that could be a food truck. The structure has lifting lugs for attaching to a crane or even flying it into place with a helicopter.

The eye-catching design is reminiscent of a geodesic dome. Pentagonal sections at various angles connect together to form the structure. Many of the panels are large windows, which gives occupants an expansive view outside.

According to New Atlas, the exterior uses 0.20-inch (5-millimeter) thick marine-grade aluminum plates and 0.24-inch thick pieces of safety glass windows. Solar panels are available for the roof.

The standard P.O.D. trailer measures 16.7 feet (5.1 meters) by 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) by 8.2 feet (2.5 meters). Versions that are 22.97 feet (7 meters) by 10.2 feet (3.1 meters) and 29.53 feet (9 meters) by 14.8 feet (4.5 meters) are also available.

The company notes that the large windows and door design mean that the P.O.D. can no longer withstand a tsunami.

When someone steps inside, the kitchenette is immediately in front of them. It includes a two-burner cooktop and sink. To the left, there's a toilet. On the right, there's a lounge with a table that converts into a bed. The 22.97-foot-long version flips the layout by putting the sitting area on the left and the bathroom on the right. The variant measuring 29.53 feet adds a separate bedroom.

The P.O.D. starts at the equivalent of $61,870 ($98,000 New Zealand dollars).

If you like this blocky appearance but would prefer something a bit smaller, then the Polydrop trailer looks a bit similar to the P.O.D.