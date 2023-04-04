Listen to this article

Dodge officially reported its first quarter sales for 2023, and the news was positive for the automaker. However, buried among the sales figures for the period were signs of the undead. Two zombie models from the 2020 model year that refuse to die.

To start with, Dodge sold exactly one Caravan, a model dating back to 2008. Once the "gotta have it" vehicle for families in the 1980s and 1990s, the Caravan and its sisters, the Chrysler Town and Country and the Plymouth Voyager, fell victim to the rise of the SUV before slowly withering away. Eventually, Stellantis put it out of its misery, leaving the Chrysler Pacifica as the lone minivan in the lineup.

Another 2020 alumni, the Dodge Journey, sold eight vehicles in the same period this year. First produced in 2009, the mid-size crossover was once a staple of rental car fleets and shoppers who loved a good rebate and wanted a cheap seven-passenger vehicle. Produced in Chrysler's Toluca, Mexico plant, it was phased out as the plant turned to produce the Jeep Compass.

Overall, Dodge saw a 24 percent increase in sales for the beginning of 2023. This increase was due to the resurgence of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, which saw increases of 43 percent and 22 percent, respectively. Part of this increase can be attributed to the last call of the SRT Hellcat versions of both vehicles, which are being phased out after this year.

Other bright spots include sales increases for the Ram ProMaster Van and Ram ProMaster City. The ProMaster Van's sales are up 90 percent over last year, while the recently discontinued ProMaster City saw an increase of 232 percent in sales volume.

The Dodge Hornet began arriving in dealerships as the quarter ended. In R/T trim, the new small SUV starts at $41,590 and competes with the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Dodge claims the plug-in hybrid version is the quickest car in its class, with a combined 288 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds.