The next-generation Hyundai Kona debuted earlier this year for markets outside North America, but now it's time for the small crossover to shine in the Big Apple. Hyundai is pulling the covers off three 2024 Kona trim levels for the New York International Auto Show, including the all-new Kona Electric.

For the most part (okay, nearly all part) you'll find no differences between models sold around the world but there are some minor changes regarding stats for the Kona Electric. Hyundai lists the EV as having a 64.8-kWh battery pack as its highest, mightiest offering. That's a touch less than the 65.4-kWh battery mentioned for its global launch, and the estimated range of 304 miles is now down to 260 in North America. However, it's worth noting the previous figure was a generous WLTP estimate, whereas the 260-mile number comes as an internal estimate from Hyundai.

We also learn the Kona Electric is capable of 400V fast charging, with an estimated time of 43 minutes to go from 10 percent to 80 percent. This nearly matches the time listed for the global model. As for the standard-issue battery, that's also a bit different in terms of its rating, checking in at 48.6 kWh versus 48.4. The range for this version of the Kona Electric drops to an estimated 197 miles. As with the global model, front-wheel drive is the only powertrain option when going electric.

In the world of internal combustion, buyers in the US and Canada receive the same choice of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making an estimated 147 horsepower, or the hotter turbocharged 1.6-liter mill churning out 195 hp. Choose the turbo (available with Limited and N Line models) and you'll get an eight-speed automatic transmission over the standard CVT. Front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive is available.

Speaking of N Line, we now have a proper view of the sportiest Kona currently offered. Compared to other trims, the N Line appearance package adds body-color cladding with special 19-inch wheels, snazzy exhaust tips, a modest rear spoiler, exclusive front and rear fascias, and black mirrors. Move inside and you'll find sport seating with red accents, N Line door sills, aluminum pedals, and the up-spec Bose stereo.

As a general refresher, the new Kona is slightly larger than the outgoing model. It's also packed with more tech, including dual 12.3-inch displays integrated into a single curved screen. Both combustion and electric models benefit from over-the-air updates and Hyundai's second-generation SmartSense driver assist systems. That includes remote parking assistance, blind spot monitoring, advanced forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and more. On Kona Electric, neat features like one-pedal operation, Vehicle-to-Load capability, and active grille shutters for improved aero are offered.

Pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Kona in all trims will be announced closer to its on-sale date. As of early April 2023, that means sometime in the summer for combustion-powered trim levels and later in the fall for the Kona Electric.