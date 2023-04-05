Listen to this article

The stylish new Toyota Prius Prime is hitting dealerships nationwide in just a few weeks. But before it does, the company is confirming a few details that we've all been eager to hear: price and range. The 2023 Prius Prime starts at $32,350 without destination (which could be upwards of $1,335) and has up to 44 miles of electric driving range.

That $32,350 starting price is for the base Prius Prime SE, which comes with standard equipment like 17-inch wheels and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Moving up to the XSE trim will cost you $35,600, and that adds larger 19-inch wheels, an optional 12.3-inch touchscreen, and power, leatherette seats, among other features.

Going all-out on the Prius Prime XSE Premium will set you back at least $39,170. That model adds a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen, an upgraded JBL audio system, and a sleek fixed glass roof.

The 2023 Prius Prime is $4,900 pricier than the standard model by comparison, not including that model's $1,095 destination fee, and $3,580 more expensive than the previous Prius Prime. Compared to the RAV4 Prime, though, the plug-in Prius is still the more affordable of the two; it undercuts the RAV by nearly $10,000.

Base Price Destination 2023 Toyota Prius Prime $32,350 TBD 2023 Toyota Prius $27,450 $1,095 2022 Toyota Prius Prime $28,770 $1,095 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime $42,340 $1,335

As far as range is concerned, the Prius Prime has a confirmed 44 miles of electric-only driving and a combined 52 mpg in hybrid mode. The standard car is still slightly better with 57 mpg combined overall. Powering the plug-in Prius is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 13.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a single electric motor. The total system output is a hearty 220 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque, giving the Prius Prime a pretty spritely 60 time of 6.6 seconds.

The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime will start rolling into dealerships officially this May.