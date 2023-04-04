Listen to this article

The folks from the Tacoma4g forum got ahold of a new batch of 2024 Tacoma teaser photos before they were supposed to be online. While the truck is dark in all of the pictures, the shots let us see the upcoming model from some additional angles.

The truck has a light bar in front that's in the center between the headlights in a place even with the running lights. The hood features raised portions on each outer edge. The upper portion of the grille has a prominent "TOYOTA" wordmark.

From the side, the 2024 Tacoma has a chiseled silhouette. There's an overhang behind the roof. The taillights have a bracket shape.

Another recent Tacoma teaser showed off the tailgate in detail. It had a debossed "TRD PRO" logo. Notably, there was also an I-Force Max badge in the lower corner. Toyota uses this branding with the twin-turbo 3.5-liter, hybrid-assisted V6 available in the larger Tundra pickup. However, we don't believe the Taco has the same 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque as the tune in the bigger model.

According to rumors, the 2024 Tacoma would be available with two, four-cylinder powerplants. One of them would reportedly be a turbocharged 2.4-liter unit, which makes 265 horsepower in the Highlander. The other would be a hybrid version of this mill, which produces 366 hp in the Lexus RX Hybrid.

In January, a design filing from Brazil revealed renderings of the new Tacoma. Those pictures match what we are seeing in the teasers, except for little things like leaving off the Toyota branding.

Spy shots indicate that Toyota is overhauling the Tacoma's interior. There appears to be a digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment screen. The center console includes a redesigned gearshift.

In addition to the TRD Pro, the new Tacoma would allegedly get a new Trailhunter model at some point. This trim would reportedly be even more rugged and more capable off-road.