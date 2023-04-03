Listen to this article

Maserati has two one-off GranTurismo coupes to display during the 2023 Milan Design Week. The pair emphasize their styling as the powertrains remain unchanged, built through the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program.

The Luce reflects Maserati’s experimentation and research prowess, with the car featuring a chromatic mirror finish with a laser-etched pattern that’s barely visible. Inside, thoughts of the future continue with Econyl throughout the cabin, a regenerated nylon yarn Maserati also used on the dashboard and door panels.

The Prisma features 14 different colors on its exterior, with 12 selected from the most popular GranTurismo models from Maserati’s past. Callback colors include Amaranto from the 1947 Maserati A6 1,500 and the Oro Longchamps that graced the 1973 Maserati Khamsin. The design also features 8,500 hand-painted letters that make up the names of various Maserati models from over the years.

The Maserati GranTurismo debuted in October 2022 after a short hiatus. It will be the brand’s first electric vehicle when the Folgore arrives with its triple-motor setup. The setup delivers 750 horsepower and 995 pound-feet of torque, propelling the coupe to 62 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds on its way to a 198-mil-per-hour top speed. The EV will launch sometime this year, but it’s not the model’s only powertrain.

The GranTurismo also uses Maserati’s Nettuno V6, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that the company launched in the MC20. Its base Modena configuration produces 489 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, while the Trofeo variant ups that to 550 hp and 479 lb-ft. The Trofeo can reach the same top speed as the Folgore but needs 3.5 seconds to hit 62 mph.

Maserati will also bring its GranTurismo Launch Edition PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary model to the Milan Design Week. The company will only make 300 examples in – 150 with the Nettuno V6 engine and 150 with the Folgore EV powertrain. Both feature 75th-anniversary badging on the outside and other unique touches. Maserati will also launch the convertible version in 2023, which will also include an EV version.