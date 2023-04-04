Listen to this article

The Toyota Tundra has a maximum output of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque with its optional I-Force Max hybrid V6 equipped. It’s powerful. The 2024 Tacoma probably won't be that punchy, but it will have the same I-Force Max hybrid technology when it debuts in just a few months.

Toyota today teased the new Tacoma TRD Pro and confirmed an I-Force Max engine by showing the badge on its backside. It's unclear whether that will be a four-cylinder engine or a V6 – probably the former – or exactly how much power might be under the hood of this new model. But it should be more than the current TRD Pro model, which puts out just 278 hp and 265 lb-ft comparatively.

The base model and mid-tier trims won't have the same I-Force Max engine technology. Instead, reports suggest that a turbocharged four-cylinder could be the base powertrain. The turbocharged, hybridized 2.4-liter engine used in the Lexus RX 500h and Toyota Crown is the most likely candidate, which produces up to 366 hp in the Lexus. That could be the tune for the off-road TRD Pro, with base trucks getting less power.

Patent images filed in Brazil provide a preview of what the new Tacoma will look like, complete with Tundra-inspired cues and the same TNGA-F architecture. This teaser further confirms that Tundra DNA with vertical LED taillights, a stamped TRD Pro wordmark, and a similar "spoiler" detail on the top portion of the tailgate.

The TRD Pro model, though, might not be the most capable Tacoma of the bunch. Rumors hint at a new Trailhunter model that could be even more capable than the TRD Pro. That version of the Taco would likely use the same I-Force Max powertrain as the TRD Pro but offer even more in the way of off-road equipment.

The juiciest details remain under wraps and it's still going to be a month or two before we see the 2024 Toyota Tacoma in full.