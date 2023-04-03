Listen to this article

As the Lamborghini Revuelto shows the future of the Italian supercar maker, the tuner Novitec sends the Aventador out with a bang by modifying an LP 780-4 Ultimae.

The Novitec-tuned model wears a carbon-fiber body kit. The pieces include additional sections above and below the air intakes. The hood has longer vents than the stock version. Along the sides, there's additional rocker panel trim. The company offers two, optional rear wing designs. A new engine cover has integral air ducts that reduce front-axle lift at high speeds.

Gallery: Lamborghini LP 780-4 Ultimae Tuned By Novitec

The car rides on forged, center-lock wheels from Vossen that have a 20-inch diameter in front and a 21-inch size at the back. The design features widely spaced, Y-shaped spokes. Buyers have a choice of 72 colors for them, in addition to picking a brushed or polished surface.

Novitec adds an exhaust that weighs 42 pounds (19 kilograms) less than the stock unit. The tuner also installs new springs for the suspension that lower the car by 1.378 inches (35 millimeters.

The Aventador Ultimae debuted in 2021 as the final iteration of the supercar. It features a 6.5-liter V12 making 769 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 531 pound-feet at 6,750 rpm. The car weighs 3,417 pounds. The model accelerates to 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and to 124 mph in 8.7 seconds. The top speed is 220.5 mph (335 kph).

Lamborghini offered the Ultimae in coupe and roadster forms. Buyers had the choice of 18 standard colors and over 300 hues from the Ad Personam customization division. The company limited production to 350 hardtop models and 250 convertibles.

Lamborghini delivered the final Ultimae in November 2022. The company auctioned the car, and it sold for $1.6 million. The model featured a unique, exterior color gradient transitioning from blue to black. The vehicle included an NFT depicting the vehicle and a private tour of the Lamborghini museum.

