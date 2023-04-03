Listen to this article

Audi has given us an official look at the upcoming Q6 E-Tron last month, albeit, the prototype was still wrapped in camouflage. With the development currently underway in Northern Europe, the automaker also divulged some information about the all-electric SUV, adding to the reports that have emerged over the months about the upcoming model.

Based on that teaser, our friends from Kolesa tried to get rid of the camouflage to try to predict the future. You can see the front and rear unofficial renderings below.

Based on the renderings and the teasers, the latest design features split headlights and a trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia. The camouflage on the car hides most of the styling details, though the rendering imagines the nose appears to have a smooth shape. The Q6 E-Tron's design has creased portions along the shoulder line and a raised section on the lower part of the doors. The tail has a conventional appearance for a crossover, and the headlights are eye-catching with an angular shape for the elements inside the lamps.

Audi will also offer a Sportback variant of the Q6 E-Tron, which will feature a coupe-like rear for buyers who prefer a sleeker appearance. The interior of the Q6 E-Tron is not shown in the teaser, but spy shots have revealed that there are large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment displays. The cabin layout appears to keep physical buttons to a minimum.

The Q6 E-Tron rides on the Premium Platform Electric architecture, which also underpins the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and other future models. The technology includes an 800-volt electrical system. While powertrain specifics aren't yet available, the consensus is that multiple outputs would be available. Additionally, there would be a high-performance RS variant that could reportedly produce around 600 horsepower. The Macan EV is also expected to get this setup.

Audi has not yet disclosed when the Q6 E-Tron will officially debut. However, all signs point to it being released before the end of the year. It is unclear whether the standard version and the Sportback would premiere at the same time or if the arrival would be staggered.