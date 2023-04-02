Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz has started teasing the facelifted version of the GLS Class. The German marque posted a shadowy image of the seven-seater SUV on its Twitter, giving us a first official look, albeit, still wrapped under a shadowy veil.

As expected, the Mercedes GLS will be getting a fresh look, new software, and equipment changes. The shadowy teaser image hides the changes expected up front, though the front lights are still similar to the ones present in the outgoing model. Those were the only things shared by the automaker – things that will be standard in the entire GLS range.

The Mercedes GLS flagship SUV is currently in its third generation, initially introduced in 2020. Although a mid-cycle refresh typically takes place around the fourth year of production, the German automaker seems to be playing it slow this time. However, spy shots of a prototype of already emerged, providing a glimpse of what the updated version might look like.

From what we can see in the spy photos, the exterior of the SUV doesn't appear to have undergone any significant changes. The front bumper appears to have thicker bars in the lower section, but the overall design seems unmodified.

Recent sightings of the hotter AMG 63 version have its rear section covered in snow and ice, making it difficult to discern any alterations. However, there are hints that there could be an LED strip underneath the camouflage foil that connects the taillights.

Of note, much of the changes are expected in the cabin, while the exact oily details are yet to surface. We're not expecting groundbreaking changes in that department, though.

The facelifted GLS range will make its debut soon. In the teaser above, Mercedes mentioned that the official reveal will happen on April 4, 2023. The AMG version, on the other hand, could take a few months longer and might hit the market as a 2024 model.