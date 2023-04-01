Listen to this article

Ford Mustang Fox Bodies from the 1980s are popular among muscle car enthusiasts, Mustang fans, and people who like cars from that time period. The fastback and convertible body styles are the most popular, except with drag racers, who prefer the notchback cars for their lighter weight. If you've always wanted a notchback Fox Body but can't have the real thing, there's a 1/10 scale version that promises loads of fun.

As part of its Drag Slash collection, Traxxas now offers the 1980s notchback Mustang in red or black. Like the classic Chevrolet C10 we saw earlier, Traxxas says the Mustang delivers "the ultimate drag racing experience for racers of all skill levels." The setup is part of the company's "no prep" racing package and includes performance features like Drag Mode with Trans Brake and VXL-3s Electronic Speed Control for quick launches.

The Drag Slash Mustang costs $349.95, not including the battery. Buyers can choose from a selection of NiMH and LiPo batteries ranging in price from $34.95 to $119.95. Other features include the Traxxas 3500Kv Motor and Pro Series Magnum 272Rs transmission. Fully equipped and assembled, the Fox Body Mustang is 30.7 inches long and weighs just over 5 pounds.

Billing themselves as "The Fastest Name in Radio Control," Traxxas develops fun designs that make it easy for anyone to get started with R/C cars. In addition to the Fox Body Mustang and the Chevrolet C10, the company produces cars modeled after the Factory Five '33 Hot Rod units, including a coupe and a truck. The vehicles are extremely durable and feature detailed, high-quality construction, making them as realistic as you can get on a 1/10 scale.

The Drag Slash Mustang includes a wheelie bar and is able to get air under the front wheels. We previously saw the Chevrolet C10 Drag Slash car, and it looks like the Mustang shares the same propensity for fun, with hard, fast launches, stability control, and the ability to race all day.