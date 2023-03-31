Listen to this article

'Tis the season for pranks, and to make things abundantly clear right off the bat, this tiny tent is not real. You cannot buy one, and we're pretty sure the tent in this photo is merely a photoshop creation. April Fools' Day is upon us, and among the automotive-based jokes we've seen, we aren't sure you'll find something more adorable than a Power Wheels Jeep decked out for overlanding.

We have Roofnest to thank for this clever idea. The Colorado-based company manufactures all kinds of real rooftop tents, and if this was among them, it would be called the Hatchling. Billed as the world's first rooftop tent for children, it measures a fictional 36 inches long by 24 inches wide and 23 inches tall. It's sized to accommodate two young children embarking on backyard adventures, or for parents who really need a good night's sleep, we're told three toddlers also fit inside. A "gangly tween" also reportedly fits in the mini-tent.

As seen in the photo, the tent neatly mounts to the top of your favorite Power Wheels off-roader, though it looks particularly spiffy on the pink Barbie Jeep. If memory serves, that's a 12-volt Jeep with a built-in radio and single electric motor capable of sending this colorful car to a top speed of 5 mph. Not that we're an expert on Power Wheels Barbie Jeeps. That would be weird.

"Roofnest recognized that no backyard campout is complete without a rooftop tent," said Roofnest's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Rogers. "Hatchling is perfectly proportioned to be mounted atop any children’s powered adventure vehicles. No powered kids' car will be complete without the Roofnest Hatchling."

Unfortunately, there is some sticker shock that comes with this package. The Hatchling is priced at a whopping $4,123, which has absolutely nothing to do with April 1, 2023. By comparison, it's nearly three times as expensive as the Roofnest Meadowlark full-size tent on which it's based. It's a good thing this is all just a big joke, because the Hatchling would be a seriously hard sell at that price.

Kidding aside, overlanding has exploded in popularity in recent years, which is why we're over-the-top in specifying this tent isn't real. We know there are cool parents out there who'd want one for their kids, but you'll have to find other mods to make their Power Wheels ride extra special. A motor swap for some extra pulling power perhaps?