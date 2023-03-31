Listen to this article

The refreshed 2024 Porsche Cayenne debuts on April 18, but you can get a good look at it right now. The German brand allowed some European publications to tour the cabin on video. This included showing modes with renderings of the SUV's exterior on the screen.

The new headlights are the most notable change at the front of the updated Cayenne. They have four distinct lighting elements inside and a boxier surround than the current SUV. The creases on the hood appear deeper on the refreshed vehicle. It appears that running lights are no longer part of the lower fascia.

At the back, the full-width taillights now have a uniform thickness rather than tapering in the middle. The angle in this video doesn't make it possible to see significant alterations to the bumper.

Some Cayennes will look different than what we're seeing here. Porsche generally tweaks the front fascia, rear bumper, or exhaust outlet styling, depending on a vehicle's trim level.

Despite not premiering until April 18, we already know quite a bit about the 2024 Cayenne. The base model has a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. The S now gets a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, rather than the existing twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, and the eight-cylinder produces 468 hp and 442 lb-ft. The E-Hybrid has 463 hp and 479 lb-ft, and its battery is 25.9 kilowatt-hours. A more-powerful Turbo S E-Hybrid joins the range eventually, too.

Porsche overhauls the 20234 Cayenne's cabin. It now comes with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. A 10.9-inch passenger display is optional.

An angled portion of the center stack holds the HVAC controls with a glass surface over a black panel. It has a mix of physical controls and haptic feedback. The vehicle comes standard with a cooled, inductive charging pad.

At least some trim levels of the updated Cayenne should be available in showrooms before the end of the year. No pricing details are available yet. In 2022, Porsche's head of finance said significant price increases would happen in mid-2023 for the 2024 model year products.