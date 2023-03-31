Listen to this article

The Porsche 911 lineup is getting refreshed, including the Targa models. Our spy photographers have already captured the various 911 coupe and convertible versions out testing over the last several months, and those design tweaks will also come to the Targa.

The revamped 911 Targa looks a lot like the car currently on sale. The tweaks aren’t instantly noticeable, but they are there. At the front, the Targa test vehicle has just two horizontal slats in the front bumper intakes instead of three like on the current car. The test Targa also lacks the active aero slats that typically occupy the intake space, but this could be a different engine option or version.

It’s hard to see one of the Targa’s rear end as it’s caked in snow, but it should receive a revamped bumper and tweaked taillight designs. This example could also feature the Sport Design package featuring optional sport exhaust pipes. Inside, the refreshed 911 will sport a digital instrument cluster, and other changes could occur.

The body style’s most potent version in Porsche’s lineup is the Targa 4 GTS. It features a 3.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 473 horsepower, sending the car to 60 miles per hour in just 3.3 seconds. The Targa 4S is a smidge less powerful, with 443 hp on tap, while the entry-level Targa 4 has 379 hp and needs 4.2 seconds to hit 60 mph.

The powertrain configuration might change, but Porsche hasn’t indicated what those could entail. We know Porsche will add a sporty hybrid to the lineup at some point, but specifics remain elusive. There are rumors that Porsche could electrify the engine in the new GT2 RS, giving the model over 700 hp, but that won’t arrive for a few more years.

We should see the facelifted Porsche 911 debut before the end of the year. However, there is a good chance Porsche will stagger debuting the trims over several months and into 2024. The company might make us wait until next year to see the revamped Targa in full detail, along with the hotter 911 variants like the Turbo and GTS that enthusiasts love.