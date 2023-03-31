Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain takes the wagon body and makes it more rugged through tweaks like lifting the suspension. This gallery of spy shots is our first look at the next generation of the high-riding estate.

Using the upcoming E-Class wagon as a starting point, the All-Terrain has black plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The ride height is a bit taller but not as much as we'd expect to see. Although, the previous generation has an air suspension, and if this one does, then the driver might have it in a lower setting.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spy Photos

11 Photos

The rest of the vehicle wears lots of body cladding, especially at the rear. The extra covering is evident around the fuel filler door and on the side of the bumper.

Inside, we wouldn't expect major differences from other versions of the new E-Class. It's available with three screens spanning the dashboard. The tech includes a camera pointing at the driver for video conferencing through Zoom or Webex – only when the vehicle is stationary. The Active Ambient Lighting adjusts the cabin illumination depending on a song's rhythm. The All-Terrain might get a few unique features like the previous model's roll and pitch meter.

The powertrain for the new E-Class All-Terrain is still a mystery. Mercedes is integrating hybrid powertrains into its latest vehicles, so we would expect this one to be electrified too.

In the United States, the previous model comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with an integrated starter-generator. It makes 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. A nine-speed automatic routes the power to an all-wheel-drive system, and there are special Offroad and Offroad Plus modes.

The new E-class should debut this spring and be on sale before the end of the year. However, we don't yet know whether the wagon would premiere at the same time as the sedan. The All-Terrain would likely arrive after the regular estate so that Mercedes could build excitement for the new models.