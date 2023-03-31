Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Vehicles are returning to the Nurburgring for testing, like this updated DB11. It has some styling tweaks, and there are reportedly some powertrain changes.

BMW is updating the 1 Series, but it's still under very heavy camouflage in these photos.

Here's our latest look at the next-gen Chevrolet Traverse. Even with the camo on the body, it's clear that the new model has a more chiseled appearance than the current model.

This Dacia Duster is still under very heavy camouflage, including extra panels for hiding its production-spec body.

Like some other vehicles on display here, Hyundai keeps this model under heavy camouflage. However, this gallery includes a look inside the SUV. There's more camo in there.

Land Rover is working on a higher-performance Range Rover Sport for folks who are looking for luxury, off-road ability, and performance.

The Mercedes-AMG CLE63 will replace the range-topping performance variants of the C- and E-Class Coupes.

This is one of our best looks yet at the new Boxster, which switches to an electric powertrain.

Ram is working on a smaller pickup for some markets around the world.

This is the first time we are seeing the next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan in the United States. Judging from what we can see, the brand doesn't plan to make big changes.

