Hyundai has a new teaser video for its Ioniq 5 N electric crossover. The model is anything but a secret, with the company divulging some details about what we should expect from the N-branded EV over the last several months. A new teaser video shows the Ioniq 5 N in action, carving up snowy Sweden.

The teaser shows a camouflaged Ioniq 5 N slipping, sliding, and dominating the snow-covered track alongside the brand's i20N WRC Rally 1 car, matching the rally car through the course. The exhilarating teaser ends with the sound of the N's electric motors whining possibly mixed with artificial sounds. We know the EV will have various audio features, such as fake gear changes and a rev limiter sound, to enhance the driving experience as people are used to hearing a car's engine.

The new Ioniq 5 N won't be a different-looking Kia EV6 GT, even if the two share a platform. The Kia delivers 576 horsepower, while the Hyundai's dual-motor setup will produce around 600 hp. The Hyundai could also make more torque than the Kia, which pumps out 564 pound-feet of twist. The company's engineers in its performance N brand will tweak many of the Ioniq 5's components.

The emphasis on power will likely come at the expense of range, which remains a mystery. However, we can look at other products to get an idea of the N's range when it debuts. The US EPA rates the dual-motor long-range Ioniq 5 at offering up to 256 miles of range and the Kia EV6 GT at 206 miles. Features like a dedicated drift mode will make it hard for owners to accelerate with care.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will debut sometime in 2023. We don't have a specific date, but this is not the company's first teaser for the model, indicating that it is progressing toward that event. We'd like to see it debut in the first half of the year, but we're on Hyundai's schedule now and just along for the ride. If it debuts this year, it could go on sale in early 2024. We hope to see more of the model in future teasers.