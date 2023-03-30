Listen to this article

We've been spying on the Ram 1200 for quite a while, but this is our best look yet as the bulky camouflage is finally gone. However, the small-ish pickup is still fully disguised and looks like an extra-long SUV because of the truck topper to conceal the bed. Compared to previous prototypes, it has lost the Jeep-like round headlights and the Fiat Toro-sourced taillights in favor of what we can only presume are the final light assemblies.

Known internally by its "Project 291" codename, the new workhorse is expected to revive the "1200" moniker used for a rebadged Fiat Fullback / Mitsubishi Triton between 2016 and 2019. It'll slot above the Ram 1000 / Fiat Toro and should ride on the Small Wide 4×4 architecture adapted from the Compass, Commander, and other Stellantis products.

2024 Ram 1200 spy photos

6 Photos

The prototype appears to be a smidge bigger than a Fiat Toro, so it's likely similar in size to the Ford Maverick or perhaps a bit larger. It boasts a long wheelbase for this double cab body style with generous ground clearance, square wheel arches, and dual exhaust tips. Rumor has it Ram intends to sell the truck only with a 4x4 layout and a new turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine with roughly 200 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (441 Newton-meters) of torque.

There should also be a gasoline engine compatible with ethanol along with a nine-speed automatic transmission sourced from other Stellantis models. Production of the unibody truck is slated to take place at the Pernambuco plant in Brazil where the Renegade, Compass, and Commander are assembled.

The official debut is programmed for later this year. For the time being, Ram hasn't said a word about the possibility of bringing the 1200 to the United States.