Hot on the heels of its online reveal at the beginning of the week, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata is making its first public appearance at the Seoul Motor Show. Aside from releasing fresh imagery, the South Korean brand is also sharing more details about its boldly redesigned midsize sedan. Power will be provided by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, a turbocharged 2.5-liter (specifically for the N Line), and a 2.0-liter hybrid.

Although a prototype was recently spotted carrying a sticker on its windshield saying AWD, Hyundai doesn't mention all-wheel drive as being available for the 2024 Sonata. That seems a bit strange considering the mechanically related Kia K5 has been sending the engine's power to both axles for quite a while. Just as odd is the lack of technical specifications regarding the three powertrains.

2024 Hyundai Sonata facelift

The "sensational styling" as described by the company comes along with lower noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels courtesy of body reinforcements and a different material for the steering wheel. These skin-deep changes for the Sonata also include a new crash energy distribution structure to improve side collision protection in case of an accident.

That swanky curved display with a pair of 12.3-inch screens is complemented by a 12-inch head-up display, while over-the-air updates will improve the car's software post-purchase. Hyundai says Bose has tweaked its 12-speaker sound system for a better audio experience, and there’s no support for a digital key by using a smartphone or a smartwatch.

Speaking of that smart key, Hyundai says the 2024 Sonata can be parked remotely by controlling the car from the outside using a smartphone. It can also exit a parking spot by remotely reversing and forwarding. Other goodies include an electrically operated trunk lid, Rear Occupant Alert, and a plethora of safety and assistance systems varying from the front and rear collision avoidance alert to adaptive cruise control with stop & go functionality.

Following its appearance at the 2023 Seoul Motor Show in South Korea, the thoroughly revised Hyundai Sonata will reach global markets later this year.