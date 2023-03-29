Listen to this article

A new teaser video seems to give us a glimpse at the BMW i5 M60 on the move in Northern Europe. It stars the Red Bull Driftbrothers, Elias and Johannes Hountondji, as they slide the electric sedan through the snow and ice.

Spy shots in 2022 showed that BMW was developing the i5 M60. It reportedly shares a variant of the powertrain with the iX M60 where it makes 535 horsepower and 749 pound-feet during normal motoring or a maximum of 610 hp and 811 lb-ft. The sedan's figures might be different, though. The electric SUV gets to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds when using launch control.

Judging by this video, the i5 M60 has no problem sliding, at least with a professional behind the wheel. We can't rule out BMW offering the model with a drift mode.

The design of the cars in this video doesn't look much different than other i5 variants from spy shots. This one is still wearing a camouflage wrap, so we can't yet draw any final conclusions about how the i5 M60 compares to the rest. There's also a glimpse inside the cabin, but BMW covers things up in there to prevent the world from seeing the interior layout.

The i5 M60 would sit at the top of the range, but there would also be lesser grades. For example, a rumor suggests that the eDrive40 would be a rear-drive variant making 335 hp.

BMW just announced some minor details about the upcoming i5. The sedan debuts in October and the wagon joins the range in 2024. The models use an upgraded version of the brand's fifth-generation eDrive tech. It doesn't have a dedicated EV platform because that arrives in 2025 on the Neue Klasse architecture.

If the i5 M60 is too small for your needs, BMW allegedly intends to premiere the i7 M70 at this year's Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May. It would be the flagship model in the big sedan's lineup, and the output could reportedly be over 600 hp. There are no battery capacity details available yet.