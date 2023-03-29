Listen to this article

The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV will debut next month. The automaker released a lone teaser image that is less revealing than our most recent spy shots. The design isn’t much of a mystery, but the details – inside and out – are, and we’ll learn all about the new luxury electric SUV next month at its official unveiling on April 17 at Auto Shanghai in China.

The electric SUV in the teaser looks broad and stately underneath a sheet so thin that you can see the chrome trim around the greenhouse. While Mercedes attempts to hide the SUV’s design ahead of its big reveal, we know it’ll look much like the non-Maybach EQS SUV. However, it will sport unique features.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV spy photos

13 Photos

The Maybach-branded EQS SUV should share styling touches with other luxed-up Mercedes models. Recent spy shots (above) captured a thinly camouflaged example sporting vertical slats on the lower bumper opening, similar to the grilles on the Maybach S-Class and GLS. The photos also showed the SUV with a hood ornament, which is not visible on the vehicle under the sheet in the teaser image.

While the Maybach EQS SUV will certainly look the part on the outside, its interior will truly shine. Mercedes will cram the Maybach with superb materials and every bit of technology that’s possible, with just two seats likely for the second row to maximize comfort.

We don’t know specific powertrain details, but its name suggests it might make more power than the EQS 580 SUV. That EV features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup making 536 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque.

The 580 can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds, and there is a good chance the Maybach variant will offer similar performance figures, regardless of its numerical designation. The US EPA rates the EQS 580 SUV at providing 285 miles of range with its 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery.

We’ll know all the juicy details soon enough, as Mercedes will reveal the Maybach EQS 680 SUV next month. The new EV will break cover at this year’s Auto Shanghai in China on Monday, April 17, at 2 pm CEST (8 am EST).