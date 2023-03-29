Listen to this article

A team of 29 students from the Skoda Academy is working on a project to turn the Enyaq iV EV into a mini motorhome that works for camping and as a mobile office. The vehicle isn't done yet, but the crew has renderings of what of that it is building.

The Enyaq iV's exterior gains a bulbous extension that covers the roof and hatchback. Shoda doesn't provide the piece's dimensions, but it appears to add a foot or more to the vehicle's height. Other than this major modification, the model appears to be stock.

Gallery: Skoda Student Dream Car Enyaq iV Camper

6 Photos

The changes are much more significant on the inside. The students create a space for a raised bed on the driver's side. The area next to it seems to function as a table. At the very back, there are three drawers for storage. Two more storage spots incorporate into the roof.

There's certainly not a lot of room inside the modified Enyaq iV, but a vehicle like this is for spending time outdoors during weekend adventures. A person is not going to live longterm in a model like this.

"Although we have an idea of what our car should look like, we cannot be 100% sure of its appearance yet. Fine-tuning everything the way we want it will be a big challenge," said team member Sandra Skokanová.

This isn't the first effort to convert the Enyaq iV into a camper. Skoda's UK branch built a one-off example with a pop-up tent with room for two people on the roof. Inside, the rear bench has an extendable bed that sleeps another pair of folks. A slide-out section at the back has a gas cooktop and sink for making a meal while camping.

The Enyaq iV debuted in 2020. It launched with available power outputs of 146 horsepower, 177 hp, 201 hp, 261 hp, and 302 hp. There were three battery capacities: 55 kilowatt-hours, 62 kWh, and 82 kWh. The range varied depending on the powertrain, but the longest available driving distance was 317 miles.

In 2022, the brand launched the Enyaq Coupe that gave the crossover a sleeker roof.