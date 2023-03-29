Listen to this article

Forza Horizon 5 has released its latest update, Series 19, and it is bringing some exciting new features into the video racing game. Available from March 28 for all players, this update is bringing Anti-Lag and Launch Control Assist to all cars. With Launch Control Assist now available for all cars, these vehicles will be more exciting to drive than ever before.

But that’s not all, as the update also includes Rally Parts for some classic cars like the 1970 Ford GT70, 1991 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A, and 1987 Porsche 959, among others. A new "Midnights at Horizon" Series has also been added, featuring night-time races in Mexico filled with neon lights. The new series will be available for all users from March 30 to April 27.

In addition, a Tire Profile Size feature will be available for the Ford Bronco, Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, and other cars. Widebody Kits will also be available for some cars like the BMW M3 and Lexus LC 500 Liberty Walk.

The update also features the Epitaph Radio Station, with 15 new tracks from different artists like Alkaline Trio, Architects, and The Offspring. EventLab Rally Prop Pack with 26 new Rally-inspired props and EventLab Neon Light Decorations with Neon Cube Collectible and Eyes are also part of the update.

For those who have purchased the Rally Adventure expansion, there is a new Open World map called "Sierra Nueva" and an all-new campaign featuring an all-new Rally career. The Horizon Rally and Race modes have been improved and will feature Split Times and audio-visual co-drivers.

Additionally, there are ten new-to-Forza cars that can be unlocked through campaign progression. The four new cars are the Rimac Nevera, Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, and Lexus LC 500. The Nevera is a follow-up to the Rimac Concept Two that first debuted in Forza Horizon 4 in 2019.

With all these new features and cars, Forza Horizon 5 has become even more exciting, and it is sure to keep players hooked for hours on end. Whether you are a fan of classic rally cars or the latest supercars, there is something for everyone in this latest update.