Following a design preview two weeks ago, Kia has revealed more information about its all-new EV9 electric flagship SUV, including powertrain specifications, dimensions, and features.

Based on parent company Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Kia's first three-row electric SUV features three powertrain configurations with fourth-generation battery tech.

The base model is the EV9 RWD Standard, which features a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery that powers an electric motor delivering 160 kilowatts (215-horsepower) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. In this configuration, the Kia EV9 RWD Standard does 0-62 mph in 8.2 seconds, according to preliminary data.

For those who care more about range than performance, the Kia EV9 RWD Long Range model features a 99.8-kWh battery and a 150-kW (201-hp) motor for a 0-62 mph time of 9.4 seconds and an estimated target range of over 336 miles (541 kilometers) on the WLTP test cycle when fitted with 19-inch wheels.

The big battery also powers the EV9 AWD range-topper, which features two electric motors that together deliver 283 kW (380 hp) and a combined 442 lb-ft (600 Nm). In this configuration, the electric SUV sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 6.0 seconds.

If that's not quick enough, the optional Boost feature drops the acceleration time to 5.3 seconds. Available for later purchase at the Kia Connect Store, the Boost feature increases combined torque to 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

Kia did not reveal the targeted range for the EV9 RWD Standard and EV9 AWD models, but said the ultra-fast 800 Volt charging system adds 148 miles of range in approximately 15 minutes.

As with other E-GMP vehicles, the EV9 also comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality through its Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), enabling up to 3.68 kW of power for users to charge laptops or use camping equipment, among other things.

A High-Tech Flagship

The main technological highlight for the EV9 is the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, which will enable conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in selected markets, where conditions permit. Thanks to 15 sensors, including two lidars, HDP will be able to scan for and detect objects in a full 360-degree field of view to prevent potential collisions. HDP will be available in the EV9 GT-Line model in the future.

The EV9 also introduces the Kia Connect Store mentioned earlier, which enables customers to purchase digital features and services on demand. This will allow them to continuously upgrade the capability of the EV9 with over-the-air (OTA) updates at any time.

For example, the EV9 GT-Line's "Digital Pattern Lighting Grille" tech can be further enhanced with the addition of the "Lighting Pattern" feature. Kia's Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) is also offered as a digital feature, as is content streaming through the vehicle's Audio Visual, Navigation and Telematics (AVNT) system.

The EV9 also comes with Kia's Digital Key 2, which utilizes Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology allowing users to open and start their car using their smartphone, even when the key is in their pocket or bag.

As for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the list is very long and includes Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), and more.

The Same Size As A Telluride But With An 8-Inch Longer Wheelbase

When it comes to size, the EV9 is almost identical to the Telluride, measuring 197.2 inches (5,010 millimeters) in length, 77.9 in (1,980 mm) in width, and 69.1 in (1,755 mm) in height. The only significant difference regards the wheelbase, which is almost 8 inches longer for the EV9 at 122 in (3,100 mm).

The generous dimensions translate into a roomy interior offering three rows of seats with six- and seven-seat configurations. The Kia EV9 offers four second-row seating options, including 3-seater bench seats, basic-type, relaxation-type (first- and second-row seats recline together when the SUV is charging), and swivel-type two-seater independent seats (they swivel 180 degrees to face the third row).

Kia says the EV9 has an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.28, achieved through the implementation of advanced features such as a 3D-sculpted underbody cover, aerodynamic wheels (19, 20, and 21 inches), and innovative air curtains integrated into the front bumper.

In addition to the standard model unveiled earlier this month, the Kia EV9 will also offer a GT-Line trim featuring sportier styling tweaks such as distinct bumpers, wheels and roof rack, as well as a distinctive color palette.

The EV9 will make its public debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 later this month, followed by a North American premiere at the New York International Auto Show in early April.

Kia will open pre-orders for the Korean market in the second quarter of 2023, with sales to follow from the second half of the year in selected global markets. Prices will be announced later.

