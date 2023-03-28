Listen to this article

BMW launched the third-generation 1 Series in 2019. The German automaker is readying the redesigned model, giving the hatchback a thorough makeover inside and out. A new batch of spy shots shows the revamped car completing some winter tests ahead of a debut that should happen sometime in 2023.

While the 1 Series is undergoing its mid-cycle refresh, the copious amount of camouflage covering the car hides some significant styling changes underneath. We expect BMW to tweak the front fascia, giving the hatchback narrower headlights, a new front bumper, a tweaked grille, and other styling changes to the vents and intakes.

Gallery: New BMW 1 Series Facelift Spy Photos

12 Photos

The changes are subtler at the rear, with the 1 Series receiving new taillight designs. These will sit above a new lower fascia, which accommodates the quad tailpipes sticking out of the back on this example.

BMW might pair the design updates with changes to the powertrain setup. The hot M135i variant should return, possibly with a new M140i designation. The range-topping all-wheel-drive hatchback already offers 302 horsepower, and the car could offer as much as 315 hp if previously leaked information proves to be correct.

The automaker might add a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the lineup. However, if BMW offers such a setup, it’ll likely come from the 2 Series Active Tourer. Also, don’t expect a fully electric variant, as the automaker already offers the iX1 as an entry-level EV.

Our spy photographers haven’t clearly captured the hatch’s interior, but it appears that BMW will make some changes. The 1 Series could have a larger infotainment screen that sits above a redesigned center console, possibly similar to what debuted with the new 2 Series Active Tourer.

Our spy photographers first spotted the 1 Series out testing over a year ago, and we might be waiting several months before BMW reveals it. The company hasn’t said when it could debut, but we expect it to happen in the second half of the year. BMW doesn’t offer the 1 Series in the US, so don’t expect the facelifted model to go on sale here.