All aboard the hype train! This is the very last time you're going to see the new Lamborghini V12 with camouflage as the Aventador successor will finally break cover tomorrow. A near-production prototype with all the final body panels in place was spotted entering the gates of the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory in Italy where the plug-in hybrid supercar will be assembled. We can see the car in some great company, including an early Countach.

With the car's design essentially leaked in patent images and Lamborghini sharing most of the technical specifications in a lengthy teaser campaign, the only large piece of the puzzle currently missing is the name. Reports state it's going to be called either the "Revuelto" or "Tormenta," but nothing is official at this point. For the time being, the exotic Italian brand refers to its new flagship model strictly by its internal codename - the "LB744."

A wholly owned subsidiary of Audi, Lamborghini has decided to keep the V12 alive for a final generation. The newly developed naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine won't be all alone as it'll work with three electric motors to develop a combined output of 1,000 horsepower. It will be possible to use just 180 hp by driving in electric mode with the gasoline engine completely turned off.

Aside from featuring an all-new V12, the LB744 will also use a dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission that will go into the Huracan successor in late 2024. Lamborghini hasn't mentioned the vehicle's curb weight but has said the new combustion engine is 37 pounds (17 kilograms) lighter while the carbon fiber monocoque weighs 10 percent less than the Aventador's.

A small 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted within the center tunnel will have enough juice for a maximum of six miles (10 kilometers), so it's safe to say you won't be saving the planet by driving the LB744 in EV mode. Bigger brakes at both axles, stiffer anti-roll bars, a reduced steering ratio, and rear-wheel steering have all been confirmed by Lamborghini for the hotly anticipated raging bull, which will have a 44:56 weight distribution.

That annoying camouflage will finally come off tomorrow, March 29, at 1 PM Eastern Time (7 PM CEST or 5 PM GMT).