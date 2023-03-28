Listen to this article

Kia unveiled the EV9 as a namesake concept in November 2021 at the Los Angeles Auto Show before introducing the production-ready model earlier this month. Although we've seen the large electric SUV inside and out, the South Korean brand has yet to talk about the technical specifications. Later today, all the juicy details will be revealed in full during a live-streamed event. It should make a public appearance next month at the New York Auto Show.

Logic tells us the road-going version will have largely the same proportions as the Concept EV9, which was 194 inches (4,930 millimeters) long, 80.9 in (2,055 mm) wide, and 70.4 in (1,790 mm) tall, with a massive wheelbase of 122 in (3,100 mm). It sat on 22-inch wheels although we're expecting lesser trim levels to ride on a smaller set. The three-row SUV will be the biggest application of the E-GMP platform to date, with an equivalent Hyundai Ioniq 7 due in 2024.

2024 Kia EV9

26 Photos

A customer survey allegedly sent by Kia to prospective buyers might have revealed vital details such as price, range, horsepower, torque, and performance. Provided the information presented in the table below is accurate, it'll cost from $56,000 to $73,000 and offer 200 to 400 horsepower. The top-spec version is expected to have 480 pound-feet (653 Newton-meters) of torque and complete the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint in 5.2 seconds. Depending on trim, the range could vary from 220 to 290 miles (354 to 467 kilometers) in the EPA cycle.

The 2024 Kia EV9 will likely have vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-grid capabilities in the higher-end trim levels and an optional $4,800 Level 3 driver-assist system. We do know for a fact that today's full premiere will also include a GT-Line, which is likely one of the five trim levels listed in the adjacent table.

The livestream starts at 5 PM EDT / 9 PM GMT.