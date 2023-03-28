Listen to this article

It seems like it was only recently when BMW revealed the redesigned 4 Series, but the current second-generation model was actually launched in 2020 and is now due for a facelift. The latest spy shots of the 2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe this month revealed some significant changes in the design, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming model.

Our friends from Motor try to shed off the test vehicle's camouflage through an unofficial rendering, giving us an early look at the model's upcoming Life Cycle Impulse. While the regular trim level equipped with the M Sport Package has no additional disguise, the hotter M440i is hiding its front fascia under additional camouflage to differentiate it from the lesser trim.

Gallery: 2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe spy photos

34 Photos

The rendering atop this page features redesigned headlights with sharper-looking daytime running lights that resemble a boomerang or an arrow. These are similar to the design execution found on the 2024 X5 and X6. The more aggressive front bumper styling is also highlighted in the rendering, which was seen in the previously spied test vehicles this month.

At the back of the spotted prototype, the taillights were peeking through the swirly camouflage, revealing fresh graphics. One of the M440i prototypes was sporting a matte paint from the Individual catalog called Frozen Portimao Blue with matching brake calipers.

Inside, the 2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe is expected to feature the latest iDrive 8 infotainment system with dual screens enclosed in a curved piece of glass. The prototype photographed revealed a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen atop the center console. The physical buttons were kept to a minimum, with most functions integrated into the big display.

The upcoming 4 Series Coupe is rumored to go into production in March 2024, with an official premiere likely to take place by late 2023 or early next year. The M4 is also undergoing a Life Cycle Impulse, and it's expected that the 4 Series Convertible and Gran Coupe will benefit from the same tweaks.