It's bittersweet knowing that the last Ford GT has been built and sits waiting for delivery. Launched to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ford's victory at the 1966 Le Mans, the latest incarnation of the GT racked up an impressive race history in its own right. The occasion calls for celebration, and there's no better way than to deliver the final car in a garage full of other Ford GTs.

The last car, Ford GT chassis N260-J211, wears Antimatter Blue paint, accented with graphite wheels and red brake calipers. It glistens, and the paint appears black and liquid at first before betraying the first dark hue of blue. Under the lights, it's stunning. As the car rolls off the transporter, it marks the end of a journey that began with the car's unveiling at the 2015 North American International Auto Show eight years ago.

The garage is the private domain of a collector in Detroit, Michigan. Inside are a collection of BMWs, including a Z8, as well as a Porsche 918. However the majority of the space is occupied by 20 other Ford GTs. The group includes several Liquid Carbon versions, multiple different Heritage Editions, a pair of GT LM models, and a pair of older 2005 to 2006 model GTs.

In total, Ford produced 1,350 GTs over the course of six years, from 2017 to 2023. During that period, the car received minor upgrades, including revised engine tuning for more power, improved cooling, a revised suspension, and a standard titanium exhaust. Ford also created a series of Heritage Edition cars to commemorate the Le Mans wins and contributions of the Alan Mann and Holman Moody racing teams.

The Ford GT also racked up an impressive series of wins in its race career. From 2016 to 2019 it was campaigned by Chip Ganassi Racing. Off the bat, the cars racked up class wins at the 2016 Le Mans, The 24 Hours of Daytona, and in the IMSA series at tracks like Laguna Seca, Lime Rock Park, Watkins Glen, and Road America.