Mercedes-Benz is trimming its lineup, and that’s evident in the spy shots above. The automaker is expected to launch the new CLE-Class to replace the two-door C-Class and E-Class models. Our spy photographers have been capturing the two-door model in coupe and convertible flavors out testing for over a year, and we should be nearing its official launch if the new photos are any indication.

The car in the pictures in the gallery below is the AMG CLE63. While Mercedes continues to hide the coupe in a full-body camouflage wrap, there are telltale signs that this is the AMG. The camo at the front covers the performance brand’s Panamericana grille. At the back, the four square tailpipes, a design reserved for the AMG brand, are clearly visible and poking through the sporty diffuser.

Gallery: New Mercedes-AMG CLE63 Coupe Spy Photos

15 Photos

We expect the AMG CLE63 to borrow the hybrid powertrain that propels the new AMG C63 S E Performance. In that car, Mercedes paired its 476-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a rear-mounted electric motor for a total of 671 hp. The C63 can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, and the CLE63 should offer similar performance.

Mercedes will offer the CLE a range of powertrain choices, including a less-potent AMG CLE53 variant that our photographers have already spotted. The rest of the CLE lineup will wear unique fascias that are less aggressive than those on the AMG trims. The CLE -Class will ride on Mercedes’ MRA-2 platform that underpins the C-Class, meaning the two will share powertrains.

The cabin shouldn’t stray far from what we have seen debut in other recent Mercedes models. Spy shots have revealed the interior will feature a digital instrument cluster behind a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel. A portrait-style infotainment display sits below the HVAC vents on the dashboard, positioning the screen lower in the instrument panel.

We expect the new CLE-Class to debut sometime this year. However, the high-performance AMG variants likely won’t break cover until early 2024, as Mercedes likes to stagger the rollout of a new model’s trims. The automaker is also readying a convertible version of the new model