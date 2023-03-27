Listen to this article

Land Rover is readying the 2024 Range Rover Sport SVR. New spy photos have captured the performance SUV out testing ahead of a debut that could happen sometime this year.

The new spy photos show Land Rover finishing the last bit of winter testing as it’s now spring. Temperatures will begin to warm in Europe as summer looms in the near future for the Northern Hemisphere. The automaker continues to hide the SUV’s design from curious eyes, with this example wearing more camouflage than previously spied examples.

Gallery: 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spy Photos

The Range Rover Sport SVR will look a lot like the regular Sport. However, the SVR will feature a more aggressive front bumper and other unique styling touches that denote its performance status. At the back, the Land Rover features round quad tailpipes, different from the trapezoidal ones spotted on other examples.

We don’t expect to find any surprises inside the SVR. The cabin should feature a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, while the front passenger can fiddle with the 13.1-inch infotainment screen in the dash.

Land Rover hasn’t confirmed what will power the Sport SVR, but rumors indicate that the company will borrow an engine from BMW. The Range Rover will reportedly use the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that powers the BMW X5 M. We don’t know how much power it’ll make in the Land Rover, but the Competition trim delivers 615 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque in the BMW. The Land Rover could make more or less, depending on the tune.

The Sport SVR rides on the brand’s MLA-Flex platform that underpins the rest of the Range Rover lineup, allowing it to have rear-wheel steering and air suspension. The SVR will sit at the top of the Sport lineup, making more than the base 355-hp inline-six and a 523-hp V8.

Our spy photographers believe the new Range Rover Sport SVR could debut within the next few months. Land Rover hasn’t said when we could see the model break cover, but it should happen sometime in 2023. We expect the 2024 Sport SVR to reach dealer lots early next year.