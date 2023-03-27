Listen to this article

Nasser Al-Attiyah is a five-time Dakar Rally winner, which includes this year's event. In this video, he shows off how his competition-spec Toyota Hilux performs against a new GR Land Cruiser.

Both vehicles use a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. In the Land Cruiser, it makes 409 horsepower (415 metric hp as listed in this video) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. The competition rules limit the output to 356 hp (361 metric hp) and 479 lb-ft.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser

39 Photos

The only parts on this Dakar-Rally-winning Hilux that come from the production-spec pickup are the headlights and Toyota badge. It weighs 4,409 pounds (2,000 kilograms). For comparison, the Land Cruiser is a hefty 5,798 pounds (2,630 kg).

The challenges start with a standard drag race. While the Hilux has less power, it has a lighter weight and seems to have shorter gear ratios. In the quarter-mile, the Dakar-spec pickup is nearly a second quicker than the Land Cruiser.

Then, they try something a bit different. The Hilux races from the dirt, and the Land Cruiser stays on the asphalt. The lower traction from being off-road gives the SUV an advantage so that it's able to beat the pickup.

Things change when they race from a roll. The Hilux remains off-road, but the Land Cruiser isn't able to keep up this time. The guys do this three times because you can't pass up the opportunity to ride in a Dakar-winning truck with its driver.

The final test is a braking challenge from 100 mph. Again, the Hilux is off-road, and the Land Cruiser is on the tarmac. The pickup digs a track in the sand as it slows down.

The United States is not getting the new Land Cruiser. Instead, the country receives the Lexus LX600 with the same powertrain and platform as the Toyota. The cabin's center stack has a 12.3-inch upper display and a 7.0-inch lower screen. The Ultra Luxury trim puts two captain's shares in the second row. The F Sport grade includes a revised suspension setup.

The LX starts at $90,660 after the destination fee. The Ultra Luxury trim is the most expensive model at $130,750.