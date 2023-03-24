Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Tiguan on sale today is no spring chicken. The second-generation SUV hit dealer lots in 2016, and the automaker is readying the next-gen version. A new video shows the redesigned model finishing winter testing while still wearing deceptive stickers to hide the freshened appearance.

A close look at the body reveals the clever stickers across the grill and headlights distorting the design. Even the big, C-shaped intakes on the bumper are fake. Volkswagen also used them on the rear, masking the taillights' shape. The company even went as far as to use stickers for the fake exhaust outlets and the rear diffuser.

While the video doesn't provide a look at the cabin, previous spy shots did reveal what it will look like. Volkswagen will completely revamp the layout, removing the center touchscreen from being integrated into the dash. However, the company hid most of the dash.

It's unclear if VW plans to revamp the Tiguan's powertrain lineup, but we don't expect it to make any significant updates if it does. For one, the company has the all-electric ID.4 and ID.5 already available for customers, so the current crop of engines should carry over with a few tweaks. However, the automaker is allegedly bringing a more powerful variant to the US, but it won't be a full-fledged R variant.

Until recently, there had been some doubt that VW would offer an all-electric Tiguan. However, a report from last month revealed that the crossover would spawn a fully electric version with the name ID. Tiguan. The moniker would be the only thing shared between the two because VW would build the EV on the dedicated MQB platform. The gas-powered Tiguan might not escape the redesign without receiving some electrification in the form a mild or plug-in hybrid setup.

Volkswagen hasn't said when it will reveal the next-generation Tiguan. We wouldn't be surprised if it debuted before the end of the year. It will likely go on sale in early 2024. However, VW runs on its own schedule and hasn't announced any official dates yet.