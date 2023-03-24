Listen to this article

Chevrolet is readying a refreshed Tahoe. Spy photos recently captured the big SUV out testing and covered in camouflage. New renderings attempt to predict what the redesigned model will look like when it debuts, which could happen later this year.

The renderings attempt to peel away the pesky camouflage covering the Tahoe’s redesigned body. The first shows off the front-end styling, showcasing the split-headlight setup from the spy shots. While this is a departure from the current setup, the Tahoe’s new face should borrow styling tips from the refreshed 2022 Silverado.

Gallery: Refreshed Chevrolet Tahoe Renderings

2 Photos

The headlights are visible through the front coverings in the spy shots and flank a familiar-looking grille that’s wider than the one it replaces, which is depicted in the Tahoe render. The SUV in the rendering also features a more aggressive lower bumper. Its rear doesn’t change much. It has new taillights, including a full-width element spanning the liftgate. The artists finished it with a sporty-looking rear diffuser, but the camouflage on the real thing makes it difficult to judge the artist’s accuracy.

It’s too early in the development process to know much about any powertrain changes coming to the model. Chevy offers the SUV with three engine choices – 5.3-liter V8 gas, 6.2-liter V8 gas, and 3.0-liter I6 diesel. Those should carry over into the redesigned model with minimal changes.

The renderings don’t depict the interior, and the first spy shots didn’t provide a pristine peek into the cabin. However, what little was visible showed Chevrolet covering the Tahoe’s dash, which means the updated SUV could arrive with a substantially tweaked interior.

Chevy hasn’t indicated when it could reveal the refreshed SUV. It could debut before the end of the year and arrive at dealerships as a 2024 model. However, there’s a chance it could go on sale for 2025 instead.

Chevrolet launched the fifth-generation Tahoe in late 2019, quickly followed by its platform mates – the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade. The styling changes coming to the Tahoe should also reflect in the larger Suburban, which we haven’t spotted out testing just yet.