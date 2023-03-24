Listen to this article

Toyota has published a teaser image of the next-generation Tacoma pickup. Our spy photographers have repeatedly captured the automaker, testing the vehicle in public. However, the company has done well to keep the design and other changes hidden from view. Sadly, the lone teaser image the company posted to Instagram continues to keep the styling out of sight.

While the lone teaser drapes the truck in silhouette, obscuring the details, it does confirm that Toyota has not in any way reinvented the pickup. The bed is still in the back, so purists can keep their pants on.

Gallery: Toyota Tacoma Design Patent

9 Photos

The new truck shouldn’t look all that different from the current model. Published patent images revealed the styling to look a lot like the current truck, with rugged looks and a dash of the Tundra’s DNA added for some pizzazz. The truck has a wide grille with aggressive headlights and vertical intakes underneath. It has a chiseled design.

Inside, spy photos haven’t revealed much, but we expect the company to make some significant revisions to the passenger space. Drivers should get a digital instrument cluster to look at, while a new dashboard layout will hold the infotainment display and other vehicle functions.

Another thing the image doesn’t reveal is its size. The new Tacoma is supposed to ride on the same TNGA-F architecture that underpins the larger Tundra. The Tacoma should grow its footprint compared to the current truck, but it’ll still be considerably shorter than its larger sibling.

Toyota will allegedly drop the truck’s V6 engine for a pair of four-cylinder options. Rumors suggest the base engine will come from the Highlander, a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 265 horsepower in the SUV. The premium engine choice will be a hybrid setup pairing a turbo 2.4-liter with an electric motor. The setup makes up to 366 hp in the Lexus RX Hybrid.

With Toyota finally teasing the new Tacoma, we expect the reveal date to be fast approaching. It should enter production before the end of the year, arriving for the 2024 model year. The 2023 Tacoma starts at $29,085 (with destination included), which could increase for 2024.