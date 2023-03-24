Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The updated Aston Martin DB11 appears to have a smaller grille and new headlights. Although, the camouflage might be concealing what the designers actually intend to do.

Gallery: 2024 Aston Martin DB11 Spy Photos

35 Photos

Audi has a whole bunch of new models on the way, including a new generation of the A4. This means the A5 has big changes on the horizon because it shares underpinnings with the A4. This gallery is our first look at one.

Gallery: 2024 Audi A5 Sportback spy photos

16 Photos

In BMW parlance, a refresh is a Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), and the automaker usually keeps the changes minor. This appears to be the case for the updated 4 Series because there are just small tweaks to the nose and tail.

Gallery: 2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible Spy Photos

27 Photos

Cadillac is working on a more aggressive version of the Lyriq that might wear the brand's V emblem. It has a revised front fascia and side sills.

Gallery: Cadillac Lyriq-V Spy Photos

10 Photos

Chevrolet doesn't want us to get a good look at its planned upgrades for the Tahoe. There's extensive covering over both ends.

Gallery: Chevrolet Tahoe Refresh Spy Photos

11 Photos

Fiat is working on a replacement for the 500X, and it might go by the name 600. This model has familiar styling for the brand. Electric and combustion powertrains would reportedly be available.

Gallery: Fiat 500X Replacement Spy Shots

11 Photos

This Mercedes-AMG GT has a different lower fascia, including vertical gills, than previously spied examples. This might be an S E Performance First Edition model.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT S E-Performance Spy Photos

13 Photos

Here's the updated Peugeot 2008 in its base trim. The model has halogen turn signals and steel wheels.

Gallery: 2024 Peugeot 2008 facelift spy photos

12 Photos

This model is a bit of a mystery. We initially thought it was a Peugeot E-5008. However, later info suggests the vehicle might actually be an electric replacement for the Renault Scenic.

Gallery: Peugeot E-5008 spy photos

25 Photos

A refresh is on the way for the whole Porsche 911 range, including the GT3 variants. This gallery catches both the standard version and wing-less Touring on the road.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring facelift spy photos