Listen to this article

BMW has slapped its M badge on nearly every product it offers, giving it a plethora of performance vehicles to offer. Two are the star of a new YouTube video that pits a pair of high-powered family cars against each other in a series of drag races. The BMW M3 Touring might delight enthusiasts everywhere, but the more powerful BMW X5 M Competition shows it's not to be underestimated.

The X5 M Comp has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 under its long hood. It makes 625 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet) of torque. The M3 Touring has a smaller twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that produces 510 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M3 Touring

81 Photos

The M3's one advantage is its weight. It's not as hefty as the crossover, tipping the scales at 1,865 kilograms (4,111 pounds). The X5 M Competition weighs 2,410 kg (5,313 lbs). Both have all-wheel drive, further leveling the playing field between the two.

The pair competed in three drag races. The X5 struggled in the first one, losing by quite a bit. The second race was better for the crossover, but it wasn't powerful enough to overtake the M3 before crossing the finish line second. The last race was the closest between the two, with the M3 completing the quarter-mile race in 11.4 seconds. The X5 completed it in 11.9 seconds.

The two BMW models also competed in a pair of rolling races. The first had both cars in their comfiest settings, which allowed the X5 to earn its first victory. The second rolling race required the cars to be in their sportiest setup, and this was enough of an edge to let the M3 win another race.

The one fight the X5 excelled in was the brake test from 100 mph. It stopped at a shorter distance than the M3 Touring, even though the wagon was lighter. BMW's M badge shows its performance car range is quite capable regardless of the model it adorns. The enthusiast's choice is the M3 Touring, but the X5 M Competition is no slouch by comparison, even if it's a large SUV.