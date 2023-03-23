Listen to this article

The final teaser for what's debuting at the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari is here. It provides a glimpse of two more models coming to the event. There is the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 and what appears to be a retro take on the Cherokee or Wagoneer. The company says: "Both concept vehicles push the boundaries of electrification."

As the name implies, this is the third iteration of the Magneto electric Wrangler after bringing versions to the last two years of the Jeep Easter Safari. Where the original made 285 horsepower and 273 pound-feet, the 2.0 had a significantly higher 625 hp and 850 lb-ft. It had a six-speed manual out of a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The drivetrain also has the automaker's Rock-Trac transfer case and solid Dana axles at both ends. Compared to a normal two-door Wrangler, the wheelbase was 12 inches longer.

Jeep eventually plans to offer a fully electric Wrangler. It's using the Magneto models as rolling testbeds for working out what a production version would be like.

The other model (below) is more of a mystery. The teaser photo shows a closeup of the front end. The grille with round headlights on the outer edges and a multi-slot grille that comes to a point in the center is akin to Cherokee and Wagoneer models in the 1960s and '70s (examples below).

The bumper appears to be from the Wrangler, though. Looking at the visible portions of the body, this appears to be a two-door vehicle. The exterior doesn't resemble the current Cherokee or Wagoneer.

1966 Jeep Wagoneer 1975 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep already teased five other vehicles for this year's Easter Safari. One appears to be a Wrangler or Gladiator wearing lots of Jeep Performance Parts accessories. Another seems to be a Grand Wagoneer 4xe, and there's a modified Rubicon.

The first teaser seemed to depict a Wrangler with a unique roof pillar and possibly a tiny pickup bed. The other picture showed an Unlimited Rubicon with tube doors and a utility rack.