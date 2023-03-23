Listen to this article

With the Porsche 911 lineup being so vast, it always seems like the peeps from Zuffenhausen are testing a new or updated version. Even though the GT3 was introduced only a couple of years ago, it looks as though tweaks are already being tested in northern Europe. The same can be said about the GT3 Touring as our spies have also caught a prototype undergoing testing without the rear wing.

Both had undisguised front fascia carried over from the current models. That doesn't necessarily mean the facelifted models will soldier on with the same look. Porsche might not have fitted the new parts on these prototypes. For example, the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring could get the new HD matrix LED headlights with a powerful high beam illuminating the road up ahead at a distance of up to 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet).

Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring facelift spy photos

31 Photos

For the time being, the German sports car brand is only hiding tweaks made at the back where camouflage has been applied at the corners of the bumper. The license plate appears to be sitting in a deeper recess and our spies told us the diffuser looked a bit different. In typical Porsche fashion, the changes will be evolutionary, so much so that probably only aficionados will notice them right away.

Our spies couldn't peek inside the cabin, but other 911 (992.2) flavors have been spotted rocking a fully digital instrument cluster. Logic tells us the GT3 duo will also lose the analog tachometer mounted in the center. Hopefully, traditionalists will still have the option to put the old-school dial and needle back. With Porsche offering options for just about everything you can think of, maybe the traditional rev counter will survive.

Your guess is as good as ours as to whether there will be any changes to the engine, albeit we wouldn't necessarily count on it. The non-RS 911 GT3 and its more subdued GT3 Touring brother share a naturally aspirated flat-six 4.0-liter engine with 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 newton-meters) of torque. You can row your own gears with a six-speed manual or let the PDK do all the work.

The updated 911 portfolio will also include a new GT2 RS, reportedly due to arrive around 2026 with a hybrid setup making over 700 hp. Porsche has gone on record to say a purely electric 911 won't be launched this decade.