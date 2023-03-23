Listen to this article

Genesis is considering launching a small, luxury electric car for Europe based on the Mint concept, Autocar reports. The Mint concept was revealed at the 2019 New York Auto Show with compact dimensions that make it ideal for the European market, where smaller cars are popular.

Mark Choi, head of product planning for Genesis, has confirmed that the South Korean firm is considering expanding its model lineup, and a smaller model is being studied, particularly for the Old Continent.

"But it's not a simple case of adding new models; we need to factor in the growth of sales anticipated for our current cars, weigh that against our manufacturing capacity and then consider the rising cost of raw materials and understand how that affects the decision," Choi added.

However, Choi hinted that the rising cost of battery raw materials could delay the launch of the small EV, which should slot below the Genesis GV60 in the lineup.

SangYup Lee, the design boss at Genesis, also commented, "The Mint concept is still being studied. We want to understand what a small luxury car could be. When you live in a city, you don’t necessarily want a big car, so a small luxury vehicle is something to think about. There are premium small cars, but a luxury small car could be something new."

The Mint Concept is a breath of fresh air for the Genesis brand, as it takes a unique approach to design and functionality. This quirky little two-seater should be easy to navigate through the city, though Genesis also touted it to offer an exhilarating driving experience.

While specifics on performance are limited, Genesis claims a 200-mile range with fast-charging capabilities. The car's compact size has allowed for a minimalist interior, with a small touchscreen integrated into the oblong steering wheel and large buttons for quick access to important systems. It also features reverse-scissor rear doors for easy access to the trunk. It's certainly an interesting addition to the Genesis lineup, and we can't wait to see what the production version would be like – if it happens at all.