The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport sits above the standard GTI in the lineup. It makes a bit more power, getting improved brakes, suspension, and steering, but aftermarket specialist JMS Fahrzeugteile has further enhanced it with a set of upgrades available for the model.

The tuner offers the hatchback with silver rims from Barracuda Racing Wheels, specifically the set from the Dragon Ultralight Series. They’re 20 inches in diameter, larger than the Clubsport’s standard 18-set or the optional 19-inch ones. They are available with optional red hub caps and black Barracuda Racing bolts, which add some contrast against the bright rims.

JMS finished the majority of Golf GTI in a bright green foil wrap. The tuner paired it with a black roof and a carbon-like look on the hood. A body kit changes the car’s appearance, adding a front lip spoiler, a rear diffuser insert, and side skirts, adding a bit of aggression to the eight-generation Volkswagen. The kit also includes a lip spoiler for the roof wing.

Further enhancing the Volkswagen is a KW Variant 3 coilover kit. It further lowers the vehicle by 45 millimeters (1.77 inches) at the front and 40 mm (1.57 in) at the rear, giving it slammed stance. VW lowered Clubsport’s suspension by 15 mm (0.59 in) compared to the GTI. While JMS doesn’t tune the engine, it does add an in-house dual exhaust system.

As mentioned earlier, the GTI Clubsport sits above the GTI in the Golf lineup. The Clubsport uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The standard GTI makes 242 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The only gearbox available in the Clubsport is the seven-speed dual-clutch, and VW says it can accelerate to 62 miles per hour in under six seconds. It can reach a top speed of 155 mph, which VW electronically limits.

JMS didn’t mention any interior upgrades. The Clubsport comes from VW with ArtVelours fabric upholstery with red contrast stitching on the seats, armrest, steering wheel, and floor mats. The automaker also offers a perforated leather upholstery option.