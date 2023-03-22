Listen to this article

Land Rover will expand its Range Rover Sport lineup with a high-powered SVR variant. It’ll sit at the top of the Sport range, wearing unique styling to let the world know this SUV has a potent engine hiding under the hood.

A new spy video shows the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR testing on and around the Nurburgring race track. We have seen it for a while, but the SUV has less camouflage than before, with the automaker peeling off the coverings around the greenhouse. Sadly, this doesn’t reveal much as the bulk of the styling changes are elsewhere, which Land Rover eagerly hides.

Gallery: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spy Shots Up Close

4 Photos

The rest of the SUV’s body continues to wear a camouflage wrap. The SVR features a more aggressive front fascia, with a wide lower grille opening flanked by vertical intakes on the edges that the camo can’t hide. At the back, a tweaked bumper surrounds four round tailpipes.

Powering the Range Rover Sport SVR will reportedly be the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 from the BMW X5 M. The engine makes 615 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque in the Competition model. The standard Sport has a mild-hybrid turbocharge 3.0-liter straight-six engine that makes either 355 hp or 395 hp. However, it’s also available with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that makes just 523 hp. The SVR will be above that and should sprint to 62 miles per hour in around 4.0 seconds.

Inside, the Sport SVR will look a lot like the regular Sport. It’ll have a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1-inch infotainment screen. It’ll come packed with the latest amenities and technologies and won’t be the only thing shared between the models. The Sport rides on the company’s MLA-Flex platform, with air suspension and rear-wheel steering.

Land Rover hasn’t said when it’ll reveal the Range Rover Sport SVR. It’s already shedding its camouflage, indicating that we’re approaching the debut date. It should happen before the end of the year as we expect the Range Rover Sport SVR to go on sale for the 2024 model year. It might not arrive in the US until next year.