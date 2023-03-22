Listen to this article

Lamborghini introduced the Aventador on February 28, 2011, and is almost ready to present its hotly anticipated successor. Arriving a little over 12 years after the LP700-4, the new plug-in hybrid V12 supercar currently known by its LB744 codename will break cover a week from today. On March 29 at 10 AM Eastern Time (7 PM CEST or 5 PM GMT), the wraps will finally come off Sant'Agata Bolognese's first PHEV.

The announcement made on social media comes only a day after Lamborghini showed off the LB744's digital instrument cluster and steering wheel. We'll remind you the supercar will have an all-wheel-drive electric mode, in which case power will be limited to just 180 hp. To access the full 1,000 hp coming from the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and three electric motors, drivers will have to activate Corsa mode.

That twelve-cylinder engine won't be carried over from the Aventador as it'll be an all-new development. It'll weigh 37 pounds (17 kilograms) less than the old V12 by tipping the scales at 481 lbs (218 kg). The ICE will be good for 813 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 535 pound-feet (725 Newton-meters) of torque at 6,750 rpm. It'll send its output to the road via a new eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission Lamborghini will also install in the Huracan’s replacement late next year.

Housed within the center tunnel will be a 3.8-kWh battery that can be replenished by the V12 in six minutes, or via the charging port in 30 minutes at seven kilowatts. The LB744 also has regenerative braking to send the energy that would otherwise be lost to the battery. Fully charged, Lamborghini says the supercar can do more than six miles (10 kilometers) without sipping any gasoline.

The electrified powertrain will cut CO 2 emissions by 30 percent compared to the Aventador Ultimae. To offset the added weight commanded by the PHEV setup, the new raging bull has a different carbon fiber monocoque (dubbed "monofuselage") that weighs 10 percent less than its predecessor. At the same time, it's 25 percent stiffer. Lamborghini hasn't announced details about the curb weight, but we do know it's distributed 44 percent front and 56 percent rear.

Lamborghini LB744 monofuselage

5 Photos

Other known facts about the LB744 include a reduced steering ratio (-10 percent compared to the Aventador Ultimae), rear-wheel steering, and stiffer anti-roll bars (+11 percent front and +50 percent rear). That DCT sits behind the V12 engine to make room in the transmission tunnel for the lithium-ion battery.

New bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires are four percent wider at the front where Lamborghini will install bigger brakes: 410x38mm discs instead of the Ultimae's 400x38mm discs, and with ten instead of six pistons. The rear discs are also bigger, at 390x32 mm vs 380x38mm.

The LB744 will be the first of three PHEVs from Lamborghini as the Urus SUV and Huracan successor will both get a charging port in 2024.