Aston Martin is in the midst of updating its lineup, and the first car to get a makeover is the DB11. Hiding behind appropriately colored Aston Martin-themed camouflage, we spotted the new car during cold weather testing in Northern Sweden.

Judging from the body, it is unclear if the new Aston Martin DB11 is an update of the current car or a completely revamped version. The car looks unmistakably like the DB11 with its muscular curves and classic GT profile. But what we can tell for sure is the front, and rear fascias are getting a significant redesign.

Starting at the front, the new car has a more prominent grille opening and restyled headlights. These features are incorporated into a revised front bumper with a subtle lip at the bottom. It also appears that the clamshell hood of the current car will change to a more conventional one with the facelift.

In the back, the changes are more subtle. The C-pillar retains its signature cutline between the fender and the roofline. But the revised taillights don't appear as pronounced as on the current car. More pronounced are two large tailpipes, confirming the DB11 will retain its internal combustion power. The current car is motivated by a 4.0-liter Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged V8 and an optional 5.2-liter Aston Martin twin-turbo V12.

According to Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll, the new DB11 will receive a new touchscreen infotainment system that responds with a proper "English accent." That change is consistent with the company's desire to be "the world’s most desirable British-based ultra-luxury performance brand," as Greg Adams, Aston Martin's regional president for Japan and South Korea, stated in an interview earlier this month.

The new DB11 is expected to debut in the second half of this year, with a revised Vantage and DBS following in the very near future. Combined, these cars account for 50 percent of Aston Martin's volume, with the DBX crossover making up the remaining 50 percent.