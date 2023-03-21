Listen to this article

NuCamp specializes in making teardrop travel trailers. Its newest offering is the Leaf + Linen Signature Series of the existing TAB S model. The company is making 80 examples of the special edition offering. The company is not detailing pricing.

Leaf + Linen is a clothing and home goods boutique in Baltic, Ohio, that specializes in items with a comfy, vaguely farmhouse aesthetic. NuCamp partners with the company for the interior appearance of this trailer.

Inside, the Leaf + Linen edition features neutral colors like light gray, subtle wood finishes, and white elements. The company's video (above) describes it as having a "restorative" feeling.

"We aimed to combine the quality nuCamp build with Leaf + Linen's clean style and sophistication to make a travel trailer you'll fall in love with every time you walk in," said NuCamp CEO Scott Hubble, 

The amenities include a kitchenette with a two-burner gas stove and a refrigerator. There's a wet bathroom, meaning the toilet is not separate from the shower area. The sitting space in the dinette converts into a mattress to sleep. The trailer has a water heater and air conditioning. 

NuCamp is highlighting that the cabinets use real wood components. The company says the quality is on par with "premium class B motorized units."

The exterior graphics are the color "Metallic Champagne," which has a beige hue in these images. The Leaf + Linen logo is on the rear. The side features a stylized twig with leaves coming off of it. The trailer rides on knobby Goodyear tires.

The mechanical aspects include a pitched axle with wheels that have knobby Goodyear tires. In front, there's an aluminum platform for affixing gear. A solar panel is on the roof.

The TAB S trailer has an exterior length of 15 feet and 3 inches. The rear width is 6 feet and 8 inches. The full height is 7 feet and 8 inches. Inside, there are 5 feet and 9 inches of standing room. The freshwater tank measures 19 gallons. Plus, there are 18-gallon gray and 5-gallon black water tanks.

