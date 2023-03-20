Listen to this article

The day is here. Very soon, we will finally learn what makes the last Hemi-powered Dodge Challenger special. The final Last Call model debuts tonight in Las Vegas and you can watch all the action right here, starting at 9:00 PM EDT.

It's worth noting that technically, Dodge hasn't confirmed this is a Challenger. Last year, the muscle car brand announced a series of Last Call vehicles marking the end of the current-generation Challenger and Charger. Thus far, the special editions have been largely appearance packages, with the exception of the Challenger Black Ghost and Charger King Daytona which received an 807-horsepower version of the supercharged Hellcat V8 engine. But during that initial announcement, Dodge teased a Challenger-shaped car under a cover as the seventh and final model, so that portion of the mystery is solved.

What else do we know about this Challenger to end all Challengers? If you've been following our coverage of the teaser campaign, you'll recall a red-eyed demonic face hinting at a Demon Redeye. It then morphed into a creepy leprechaun monster after ingesting gold liquid, hinting that's it tuned to run on E85 fuel. That corresponds to rumors last year about the final Challenger having over 900 hp, but then Dodge shared teasers three, four, and five suggesting big horsepower and speed. All kinds of numbers and equations have folks speculating about boost pressures, weight, fuel flow ... basically all the stuff needed for bonkers power.

Two numbers that aren't a mystery are related to speed, specifically 140 mph and 215 mph. The latter is believed to be the top speed of this Last Call Challenger, which is easily into supercar territory. As for 140 mph, that was the trap speed of the SRT Demon in a quarter-mile, and in the context of these teasers, this final edition goes faster than that. Possibly much faster.

All our questions will be answered soon, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out our latest Rambling About Cars podcast where we discuss all the Last Call teasers and rumors for what will be the end of the Hemi V8 era.