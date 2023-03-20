Listen to this article

When it launches this summer, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S will make 320 horsepower. We'll get a fuller look at the model next month when Acura officially reveals it ahead of the 48th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in California.

The Integra Type S will get its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that's also making 310 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox that'll be available is a short-throw six-speed manual transmission. Acura says the Type S will have a "class-leading power-to-weight ratio."

The Type S makes much more power than the standard Integra, which has 200 hp on tap from its turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder. It even makes more than the Civic Type R, which uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder to produce 310 hp that's likely powering the Acura, too. We drove an Integra Type S prototype late last year, learning that the sedan would borrow the Type R's front and rear suspension and other parts.

A teaser video (top) released alongside the new information showed off the car's triple tailpipes, identical to the setup on the Type R. However, unlike the high-powered Honda, the Acura's visual upgrades are subtler on the Type S. Camouflaged examples have featured a larger rear lip spoiler, a reshaped front bumper, and a reworked rear diffuser. Inside, the car should receive specific Type S touches and trim.

We don't know how much the Integra Type S will cost when it goes on sale this summer. The most expensive non-Type S 2023 Integra can reach just over $46,000. The Civic Type R, which lends a lot of itself to the Integra Type S, starts at just under $44,000. The hotter Integra could start at around $45,000, but we might not know the official starting price until just before it goes on sale.

The Integra Type S will be the third performance-oriented model in Acura's lineup. The company already offers the MDX and TLX Type S variants. We'll get more details about the new car before April 16, finally seeing the car in full. The 2024 Integra Type S goes on sale this summer.