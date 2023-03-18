Listen to this article

After being overshadowed by the first and third-generation Camaro, it's nice to see the second-generation models get some love. Built from 1970 to 1981, these cars were designed by Bill Mitchell at the height of his powers and withstood the constantly changing safety and emissions regulations of that era. But while they lack the horsepower of Camaros from other eras, they are still plenty of fun.

Featured on Dylan McCool's YouTube channel, this 1979 Chevrolet Camaro is a true barn find. Sitting for over 10 years in a metal shed, the car was covered in dirt, animal tracks, and who knows what else. Undeterred, McCool extracts the car from its hiding place and loads it onto his trailer.

Equipped with t-tops, the Camaro looks to be in fairly good condition. The car retains its original 305 cubic inch small-block V8 engine and appears unmodified. The first step is to get the vehicle running. After installing a fresh battery, the lights come on, and the sparkplugs show signs of life. Before long the Camaro fires up for the first time in a decade.

One thing that hints at how good of a condition the Camaro is in is the coolant. Not only is the radiator still filled, but the coolant is green and looks fresh. The next step is running the car off an auxiliary fuel tank. After a few tries, the engine stays running and settles into a smooth idle.

Soon the Camaro is moving under its own power and is ready for a short drive. It's a long way from being completely roadworthy again, but still up for some mischief. A couple of donuts in the yard, followed by a short drive and a smoky burnout show the car has plenty of life.

The 1979 Chevy Camaro is one of many really cool barn finds we've seen recently, including this 1979 Ford Mustang Pace Car and this 1977 Oldsmobile 442. Like those cars, this Camaro is a great candidate for restoration. Or leave it as it is, clean it up, and go roast some tires.