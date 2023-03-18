Listen to this article

The Formula 1 2023 season has started and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team scored a podium finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in the hands of Fernando Alonso. Following this momentous achievement, Aston Martin has launched a new online configurator that shows customer cars being configured side-by-side with the winning F1 car.

The new Aston Martin online configurator allows customers (and fans) to design their dream DBX707 in the high-performance setting of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team's pit garage – a world-first for any automotive manufacturer. Customers, dealer partners, and fans can now experience creating a bespoke hot SUV within the environment of a Formula 1 garage.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX707 F1 Garage Configurator

9 Photos

The new digital environment features Aston Martin's AMR23 Formula 1 car within the garage, providing users with the opportunity to take inspiration from the pinnacle of motorsport engineering and design when creating their own unique Aston Martin.

The online configurator also displays the third-place trophy from the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in 3D Ultra High Definition detail, allowing users to zoom in and explore every fine detail.

Of note, the revamped online configurator can also build any other Aston Martin, including the recently unveiled DBS 770 Ultimate.

Customers and fans can also download a personalized brochure of their unique configuration, share their favorite designs on social media and book a test drive at any point in the process. The configurator also celebrates Aston Martin's 110th anniversary by providing an additional virtual environment of the historic Brooklands circuit, the location of the marque's early forays into racing.

Renato Bisignani, Head of Global Marketing and Communications at Aston Martin, said that their research revealed that 90 percent of their customers are passionate about Formula 1. He believes that the new configurator will draw further synergies between track and road, allowing customers to spec all of Aston Martin's models from within the pit garage.

"Our configurator has always been designed to engage, excite and inspire, with more than half of our customers now using this digital tool during their purchase journey. We are therefore committed to further expanding its offering and developing unique features as part of our focus to deliver luxury digital experiences for our customers," Bisignani commented.